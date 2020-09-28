 

Volcanic Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 22:29  |  111   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VG), (“Volcanic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. to act as lead underwriter, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 9,100,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), at a price of C$0.55 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,005,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.70 for a period of 18 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company will pay the Underwriters a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, subject to a reduced cash commission being payable on sales to certain members of the president’s list (the “Presidents List Sales”) and will issue to the Underwriters broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 24 months after the Closing Date at a price of C$0.55 per Broker Warrant to purchase such number of units (the “Broker Units”) as is equal to 6% (reduced in the case of President’s List Sales) of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, including on any proceeds realized on the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. Each Broker Unit will be comprised of one Common Share (each, a “Broker Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, an “Underlying Broker Warrant”).

In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. may exercise its right to maintain their 19.9% pro rata interest in the outstanding shares of the Company by participating in the Offering, or by purchasing in a concurrent private placement, Units at the Offering Price which will increase the gross proceeds to the Company.

The Underwriters have been granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time within 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein), to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the Units offered under the Offering.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Videoausblick: Die Rally als Botschaft? Biden gegen Trump!
08:40 Uhr
Tocvan: Expertengutachten erhöht extrem die Chancen auf tiefgreifende Gold-Pipe-Entdeckung in Mexiko
08:37 Uhr
Fallende Goldpreise: Goldpreis 2020: Ist die Rally vorüber?
08:00 Uhr
Herno beschleunigt Digitalisierung mit Centric PLM
06:00 Uhr
Nel Asa, Nikola und Gold – so geht es weiter…
28.09.20
CPS Energy veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsbericht für 2019
28.09.20
Marktgeflüster: Short-Squeeze - alles steigt!
28.09.20
Rohstoffe: Goldrausch - 28.09.2020 | Gold - Silber
28.09.20
Digital Risk Protection Platform Market to Witness Strong Demand from the SMEs During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights
28.09.20
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced Generators During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:41 Uhr
63.742
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
09:21 Uhr
479
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
27.09.20
2
Agnico Eagle Mines: Bodenbildung läuft!
25.09.20
2
Factoring als Liquiditätsmotor: Im Experteninterview mit Stephan Ninow, Geschäftsführer der abcfinan
23.09.20
48.757
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading