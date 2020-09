--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------The newly launched Renewable Carbon Initiative strives to herald the end of thefossil age for all organic chemicals and materials by 2050.Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration/Company InformationLenzing - Eleven leading companies from six countries founded the RenewableCarbon Initiative (RCI) in September 2020 under the leadership of nova-Institute(Germany). The aim of the initiative is to support and speed up the transitionfrom fossil carbon to renewable carbon for all organic chemicals and materials.Besides Lenzing, these ten companies are founding members of the RCI, which alsoform the Core Advisory Board: Beiersdorf (Germany), Cosun Beet Company (TheNetherlands), Covestro (Germany), Henkel (Germany), LanzaTech (USA), NESTE(Finland), SHV Energy (The Netherlands), Stahl (The Netherlands), Unilever (UK)and UPM (Finland).The Renewable Carbon Initiative (RCI) addresses the core problem of climatechange, which is extracting and using additional fossil carbon from the ground.The vision is stated clearly: By 2050, fossil carbon shall be completelysubstituted by renewable carbon, which is carbon from alternative sources:biomass, direct CO2 utilisation and recycling. The founders are convinced thatthis is the only way for chemicals, plastics and other organic materials tobecome sustainable, climate-friendly and part of the circular economy - part ofthe future.Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer of the Lenzing Group: "We atLenzing believe that we need to create strategic partnerships to implementsystemic change. Therefore, we support the Renewable Carbon Initiative. First ofall, because it is the right thing to do and, second, it is also fully alignedwith our corporate strategy. Therefore, we are part of the RCI from thebeginning and its commitment to start acting now."Michael Carus, CEO of nova-Institute and head of the Renewable CarbonInitiative: "This is about a fundamental change in the chemical industry. Justas the energy industry is being converted to renewable energies, so renewablecarbon will become the new foundation of the future chemical and materialindustry. The initiative starts today and will be visibly present from now on.We want to accelerate the change."The main avenues on which the initiative wants to deliver change are threefold.One, the initiative strives to create cross-industry platforms that willdemonstrate feasibility of renewable carbon in tangible activities. Two, onemain target will be to advocate for legislation, taxation and regulation changesto give renewable carbon a level commercial playing field to play on. Finally,the third avenue will be to create a wider pull for sustainable options byraising awareness and understanding of renewable carbon level amongst thebusiness community and the wider public.The Renewable Carbon Initiative has made a powerful start with eleveninternational member companies and the personal support of more than 100industry experts. The initiative hopes to gain many additional members andsupporters in the upcoming months to keep the strong momentum of the initiative.Working together, RCI will support and accelerate the transition from fossil torenewable carbon for all organic chemicals and materials.In the end, the aim is as complex as it is simple: renewable energy andrenewable carbon for a sustainable future. Within the RCI Lenzing willespecially focus on further greening up the textile and nonwoven businesses.Here we will promote this concept and encourage our partners to become a part ofthis vision.More information about the Renewable Carbon Initiative can be found onwww.renewable-carbon-initiative.com [https://renewable-carbon-initiative.com/].Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=x693PyGNA2wx]PIN: x693PyGNA2wxFurther inquiry note:Filip MiermansVice President Corporate Communications & Public AffairsLenzing AGPhone: +43 664 8477802E-mail: f.miermans@lenzing.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Lenzing AGA-4860 Lenzingphone: +43 7672-701-0FAX: +43 7672-96301mail: office@lenzing.comWWW: http://www.lenzing.comISIN: AT0000644505indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4719649OTS: Lenzing AGISIN: AT0000644505