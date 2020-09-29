CACI Awarded $59 Million Task Order to Provide Mission Systems Support for the Office of Under Secretary of Defense

Under the task order, CACI will provide onsite operational support to the program and budget systems of OUSD(C) in the areas relating to system maintenance, information security/assurance, integration, conversion, migration, report generation, documentation, training, and guidance. Awarded under the GSA Alliant 2 contract, the task order represents continuing work for CACI.

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has been awarded a four-year, 10-month task order, with a ceiling value of more than $59 million, by the Office of Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) (OUSD(C)) to provide enterprise expertise and technology in support of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service's Comptroller critical mission systems.

This work will include continual, on-site software maintenance, technical support, and development support of software products for OUSD(C)’s automated mission systems, which assist the Comptroller in managing the Defense Department’s budget, which for fiscal year 2019 totaled more than $686 billion. CACI will provide continued delivery of rapid, cost-effective software and support for enhancing the systems and for resolving defects, as well as complete life-cycle support, management, and documentation for the OUSD(C) Resource Management Systems suite.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI looks forward to providing DoD budget expertise and technology to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense with comprehensive support in modernizing and maintaining our customer’s critical mission systems. Our long-standing support of OUSD(C) and our proven and successful solutions will ensure the comptroller’s missions are completed both efficiently and effectively.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005194/en/