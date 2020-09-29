 

Zoom and Lumen Partner To Deliver Enhanced Collaboration Experience

Lumen To Offer Zoom as Part of its Unified Communications and Collaboration Suite

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) announced today that the companies will partner allowing Lumen to offer Zoom as part of its Unified Communications and Collaboration Suite. Lumen will deliver enhanced services around Zoom’s best-in-class video-first unified communications platform to their large and growing base of customers across the globe.

Zoom and Lumen will partner to provide enhanced delivery, customer success, and managed services to companies using Zoom, to deliver an outstanding enterprise experience throughout the customer lifecycle. Additionally, the Lumen network will allow it to deliver an enhanced quality experience, as well as combining its embedded network security with Zoom’s built-in security features to proactively protect customers using the combined services.

“Lumen has been helping Zoom deliver amazing experiences and bring happiness to millions of users worldwide with our platform for cloud-connected infrastructure. Unified communications have become more important than ever to businesses, and we are excited to announce this strategic partnership,” said Shaun Andrews, chief marketing officer at Lumen.

“Partnering with Zoom means we can offer our worldwide customers an industry leading edge enterprise video communications platform, and also provide Lumen’s highly connected global network infrastructure and white glove global service wrappers. This is a terrific addition to our Unified Communications portfolio that squarely addresses a growing demand in the Unified Communications space,” said Craig Richter, senior director of product management at Lumen.

“We’re excited to partner with Lumen to ensure wider availability of our platform,” said Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer at Zoom. “Customers expect that Zoom will be ready and working when they need it.”

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

About Lumen
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about Lumen’s network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: lumentechnologies, Instagram: lumentechnologies and YouTube: lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc. 

* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

Zoom Press Contact
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead
press@zoom.us

Lumen Press Contact
Tracey Lucas
Lead Communications Manager
tracey.lucas@lumen.com 


