Vivendi Takes Action in Favor of Lebanon

As part of this, the Group is to sponsor the fundraising evening and music show “Unis pour le Liban” (United for Lebanon) and has made the iconic Olympia hall in Paris available for the artists and organizers of the event over four days of rehearsals and for a special October 1 concert night. A limited audience will attend the event fully complying with the strict sanitary regulations currently in operation.

The whole Vivendi group (Paris:VIV) has decided to play its part in the immense show of solidarity towards the Lebanese people deeply affected by the explosions early August in Beirut.

Several international artists from Universal Music Group will perform during the show to be broadcast on TV and radio stations France 2 and France Inter, including Sting, Mika, Clara Luciani, Florent Pagny, Melody Gardot, Soolking and Grand Corps malade.

Editis, Vivendi’s publishing arm, launched a program at the end of August to offer several thousands of books and textbooks from its publishing houses Nathan and Bordas to the students preparing their French baccalaureate.

