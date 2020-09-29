 

Vivendi Takes Action in Favor of Lebanon

The whole Vivendi group (Paris:VIV) has decided to play its part in the immense show of solidarity towards the Lebanese people deeply affected by the explosions early August in Beirut.

As part of this, the Group is to sponsor the fundraising evening and music show “Unis pour le Liban” (United for Lebanon) and has made the iconic Olympia hall in Paris available for the artists and organizers of the event over four days of rehearsals and for a special October 1 concert night. A limited audience will attend the event fully complying with the strict sanitary regulations currently in operation.

Several international artists from Universal Music Group will perform during the show to be broadcast on TV and radio stations France 2 and France Inter, including Sting, Mika, Clara Luciani, Florent Pagny, Melody Gardot, Soolking and Grand Corps malade.

Editis, Vivendi’s publishing arm, launched a program at the end of August to offer several thousands of books and textbooks from its publishing houses Nathan and Bordas to the students preparing their French baccalaureate.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

