Teradata Appoints Nicolas Chapman Chief Strategy Officer

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Chapman as Teradata’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this newly created position, Chapman will be responsible for working collaboratively across the organization to develop Teradata’s strategic plan, annual operating plan, as well as the ongoing measurement and refinement needed to achieve the company’s strategic goals.

“As we execute across the company to be cloud-first and accelerate our position as a profitable growth company, we must ensure that we have a well-defined strategic and operational plan that guides our way,” said Steve McMillan, CEO at Teradata. “Nicolas has a proven track record in accelerating organizational performance through cohesive strategy planning and execution. Teradata has made solid progress on this front over the last several years and Nicolas will help us build on our momentum.”

In his most recent role as SVP of Strategy at Imperva Inc., an enterprise cyber security software and services company, Chapman successfully led a team that worked to transform Imperva into a world-class, highly profitable growth company. Prior to that, Chapman held leadership roles at McKinsey & Company, guiding technology companies around the world in executing successful business turnarounds.

“Teradata’s market position and opportunities are tremendous,” said Nicolas Chapman, Chief Strategy Officer at Teradata. “It’s clear that Teradata has already turned a corner to become focused on providing the very best data analytics solutions for a hybrid, multi-cloud world, and I am committed to ensuring this momentum not only continues – but accelerates. By listening to the market and to our customers, we will find new opportunities to grow Teradata by providing value for our customers.”

During his time with Imperva and McKinsey, Nicolas was actively involved as an executive sponsor for various inclusion communities. Fluent in French, Chinese & Hungarian, Nicolas has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in International Relations & Economics from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Teradata Reports Inducement Award Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

In connection with Chapman’s appointment, Teradata also announced today that the Compensation and Human Resource Committee of the Board of Directors (the Committee) has granted an equity award to Chapman, effective September 22, 2020. The award was granted pursuant to the company’s previously-announced New Employee Stock Inducement Plan (NESIP) and as a material inducement to Chapman joining Teradata as Chief Strategy Officer.

The award granted to Chapman under the NESIP is a new-hire award consisting of service-based restricted share units covering 42,955 shares, which shall vest in equal amounts on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. Pursuant to the NESIP, the company may grant equity incentive compensation as a material inducement for certain individuals to commence employment with Teradata within the meaning of Rule 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, and, as such, the NESIP is not a stockholder-approved equity compensation plan. As an award under the NESIP, the restricted share units were granted by the Committee in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under Rule 303A.08.

