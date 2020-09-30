 

Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 13:30  |  89   |   |   

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) today announced its first business restructuring just two months following the closing of its acquisition of Bayer Animal Health. The company also noted it has started to de-lever by making a $100 million payment on its term loan.

Elanco leadership has quickly evaluated the capabilities, structure and staffing of the combined business required to meet its goal of being an agile, fit-for-purpose global leader dedicated exclusively to animal health. As part of this effort, today the company is announcing its intent to eliminate more than 900 positions across nearly 40 countries, primarily in Sales and Marketing, but also R&D, Manufacturing and Quality, and back office support. These actions begin to reduce duplication, drive efficiency and optimize the company’s footprint across geographies, particularly Basel, Switzerland.

The outlined initiatives are the first phase of Elanco’s disciplined process to capture greater value. These efforts build on Elanco’s productivity agenda in its Innovation, Portfolio and Productivity (IPP) Strategy, which has included consolidating suppliers and contract manufacturers.

“The team has rapidly applied our historic integration experience to move with speed and decisiveness and capture initial synergies even during the continued challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco. “After our early view of the combined business, we have full confidence in delivering $275 million to $300 million in synergies, with the first two-thirds coming in the first 30 months. Today’s actions will reduce duplication and increase efficiency within our global footprint, while the team builds longer term plans around procurement savings, SKU optimization and streamlining manufacturing processes. While decisions that affect our employees are always difficult, we remain committed to treating affected employees with our guiding value of respect and following all local consultation processes.”

The cost of the proposed actions is expected to be between $190 million and $210 million with approximately $170 million to $190 million in severance and approximately $20 million in asset impairments and other charges. As part of the transaction with Bayer A.G., $35 million was reflected in the purchase price attributable to Elanco’s restructuring costs. Cash severance payments will be distributed over the next two years. Elanco expects to incur a restructuring charge of $130 million to $145 million in Q3 2020 along with $40 million to $45 million in Q4 2020. The remaining estimated $20 million will be incurred in 2021. Elanco expects to realize at least $100 million of annual compensation and benefits savings toward the planned synergy goal of $275 million to $300 million.

Seite 1 von 2
Elanco Animal Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
Elanco to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.07.20
2
ELAN FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Elanco Animal Health Incor
07.05.20
13
Elanco Animal Health