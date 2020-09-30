NexTech Launching New AR for eCommerce Hologram Marketing Platform and New Human Supplement Product Line ‘TruLyfe’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce that it is launching its new “Genie in the Bottle” augmented reality marketing program. The Genie in the Bottle program will first be used in Q4 2020 to promote a new proprietary line of organic human supplement products developed by Nextech called ‘TruLyfe’.

Genie in the Bottle is a human hologram, in the form of an interactive dietician, that shares nutritional insights and information with customers who scan the ‘TruLyfe’ supplements QR code through the NexTech AR app. This platform will mark the beginning of a new way for eCommerce brands to directly reach their customers through an immersive episodic storytelling experience unlike anything seen before.

The initial launch of this AR hologram technology will occur in parallel with the launch of a new NexTech brand of organic gummy bear human supplements geared toward immune health called TruLyfe. In the past 90 days, prior to the official launch of this program to the public, NexTech has signed new distributor deals with major brands such as; Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, MetroVac, Breviel, and Cusinart which are all doing extremely well. The Genie in the Bottle technology will be tested in-house on the ‘TruLyfe’ brand products before being rolled out to the company’s other brands in Q1 2021.

Link: TruLyfe Brand

According to emarketer , digital ad spend in the U.S. alone is going to be $28 billion in 2020 and growing, NexTech’s Genie in the Bottle AR hologram technology is targeting this market. According to Statista: Global eCommerce sales are expected to top $4.2 trillion USD in 2020 and reach more than $6.5 trillion by 2023. More than 2.1 billion shoppers are expected to purchase goods and services online by 2021.

"As a registered dietitian and a clinical nutrition expert, I'm very proud and excited to launch our plant-powered immunity supplements and interact with our customers as the first Genie in the Bottle hologram! Our goal is to capture nature's special ingredients into quality supplements to help our consumers conquer their health and live their best lives,” comments Noora Mousa, Vice President of ‘TruLyfe’ and the company’s first Genie to be featured on the platform. “The Genie in a Bottle program will allow me as a registered dietitian to empower customers with digestible knowledge they need and will give customers their own dietitian in their pocket”