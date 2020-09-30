 

DGAP-Adhoc GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord A/S announces changes in financial leadership

GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord A/S announces changes in financial leadership

30-Sep-2020 / 15:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
GN Store Nord announces that Marcus Desimoni, our CFO for the past five years, will be leaving GN as of December 31, 2020. He will step down from his dual position as CFO of GN Store Nord and of GN Hearing. He will remain active within GN as part of the company's Strategy Committee.

Peter la Cour Gormsen, currently CFO of GN Audio, is appointed CFO of GN Store Nord. Peter la Cour Gormsen will also remain CFO of GN Audio.

Having joined GN in 2015 as CFO of GN Audio, Peter la Cour Gormsen has deep knowledge of GN and has been a strong contributor to GN Audio's impressive growth journey. Peter la Cour Gormsen brings extensive global finance leadership experience and extensive knowledge within international management, finance, IT, and supply chain. Prior to joining GN, Peter worked for Novo Nordisk, Novozymes and Chr. Hansen. Peter also has international experience from working and living in the U.S.

Morten P. Toft, currently Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, is appointed CFO of GN Hearing. Morten P. Toft joined GN in 2013 and has demonstrated strong financial and business leadership skills as head of M&A, head of Global Finance in GN Hearing and most recently head of IR & Treasury. Prior to joining GN, Morten was an M&A advisor with PwC Corporate Finance and has international experience from living and working in the U.K. and Singapore.

Henriette Wennicke, currently Vice President, Global Finance of GN Hearing, is appointed Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury. Henriette Wennicke has been with GN for four years in different leadership roles within finance. Prior to joining GN, Henriette held various positions in Novo Nordisk's finance community, including leadership roles, and ending as Director, R&D Business Support.
