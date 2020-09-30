Regional Management Corp. Announces Appointment of Harp Rana as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

“We are thrilled to welcome Harp to Regional as our new CFO. Harp has a strong finance background, and we believe she will be a key contributor to our long-term digital and growth efforts,” said Rob Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “Harp’s extensive financial expertise and success in steering digital initiatives and innovation at Citi make her an ideal fit as we continue to invest in and enhance our omni-channel and digital capabilities. At the same time, I also want to thank Mike Dymski for his valuable contributions as our interim CFO. Mike is an important asset to our company, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him during his remaining tenure as interim CFO and in his ongoing role as Chief Accounting Officer.”

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it has appointed Harpreet (“Harp”) Rana as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective on or before November 23, 2020.

Ms. Rana has 20 years of financial services experience, with extensive skills related to capital and credit management, driving profitable portfolio growth, digital product development and transformation, and retail banking management. Ms. Rana was most recently Managing Director, North America Retail Bank at Citigroup. She also held various additional lead positions in both business and finance roles at Citigroup, including Head of US Retail Deposit & Lending Products. Ms. Rana received her BA from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and her MBA from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.

“I am delighted and honored to lead Regional’s finance team and to become a significant contributor to Regional’s ongoing omni-channel and digital evolution,” said Ms. Rana. “Regional has performed very well during this challenging period, maintaining a particularly strong balance sheet, and I look forward to closely collaborating with Regional’s extremely talented team of professionals to further grow both its top and bottom lines in the years to come.”

In addition, Regional announced today that it has promoted Brian Fisher to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer from his prior role as EVP, General Counsel, and Secretary. In his new role, Mr. Fisher will lead strategic planning, product development, and corporate development, among other responsibilities. Regional also announced that it has promoted Catherine Atwood to Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary from her prior role as VP, Deputy General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer. The promotions of Mr. Fisher and Ms. Atwood are effective immediately.