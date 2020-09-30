CPI Aerostructures Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

“Our successful execution of a defense-centric business development strategy over the past few years is paying off. We posted another record defense backlog at quarter end by leveraging long-term relationships with the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. We are pleased that we received several new firm orders during the quarter that increased our funded defense backlog by more than $60 million during the quarter to $206.4 million. This gives us a stable business near term and attractive long-term growth opportunities,” said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

“The first quarter decline in revenue was largely a matter of timing as we had significant revenue in the first quarter of 2019 for our Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) Pod we produce for Raytheon Technologies. One development phase of the NGJ – MB pod program was virtually completed by the end of 2019 and there was little revenue for this program in the first quarter of this year. CPI Aero has recently begun the next phase of the NGJ-MB pod program and the program is expected to be a strong revenue program during the second half of 2020. Additionally, revenue declined as our commercial programs had lower demand even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, resulted in deferred and cancelled orders for certain business jet programs,” added Mr. McCrosson.

“An unfavorable product mix also negatively affected margins during the quarter, created largely by the reduction in NGJ-MB pod program revenue mentioned above. We also revised our estimate for our factory overhead rate to account for the lower absorption of fixed costs largely resulting from the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain business jet programs. Revising overhead rate estimates had a cumulative “catch-up” effect on program profitability that resulted in a gross profit of 4% for the quarter. We expect that margins will have reached their low point in 1Q20 and that full-year 2020 gross margin percentage will be higher than it was in 2019 as our product mix for the remainder of 2020 returns to a more favorable mix between commercial and defense programs.”

“We remain very focused on cash flow and liquidity and we were able to improve cash flow from operations by approximately $900,000 on lower revenue compared to the year ago period, notwithstanding approximately $578,000 in non-recurring accounting and legal expenses in the first quarter related to the restatement and ongoing litigation resulting from the restatement.”

“Looking forward, we continue to believe we are well positioned to increase revenue and return to profitability in fiscal 2020 despite incurring COVID-19 related expenses and significant non-recurring professional expenses expected to be approximately $1.5 million during the year. In addition, cash savings from continued cost management and careful control of inventory levels and other working capital improvement initiatives are expected to largely offset the cash projected to be used to pay non-recurring legal and accounting expenses,” concluded McCrosson.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

CPI Aero is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

March 31, December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) 2019



ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $1,998,697 $4,052,109 Restricted cash 1,380,684 1,380,684 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $235,588 as of March 31, 2020 and $230,855 as of December 31, 2019 6,107,968 7,029,602 Contract assets 15,814,549 15,280,807 Inventory 6,940,139 5,891,386 Refundable income taxes 473,398 474,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 688,006 721,964 Total current assets 33,403,441 34,831,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,507,760 3,886,863 Property and equipment, net 3,061,106 3,282,939 Intangibles, net 343,750 375,000 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 151,041 179,068 Total assets $42,251,352 $44,339,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $8,255,635 $8,199,557 Accrued expenses 3,051,727 2,372,522 Contract liabilities 4,749,373 3,561,707 Loss reserve 2,145,556 2,650,963 Current portion of long-term debt 2,460,639 2,484,619 Operating lease liabilities 1,745,616 1,709,153 Income tax payable 1,216 1,216 Total current liabilities 22,409,762 20,979,737 Line of credit 26,738,685 26,738,685 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,142,574 2,596,784 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,165,905 1,764,614 Total liabilities 52,456,926 52,079,820 Shareholders’ Deficit: Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 11,837,218 and 11,818,830 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 11,837 11,819 Additional paid-in capital 71,641,796 71,294,629 Accumulated Deficit (81,859,207 ) (79,046,688 ) Total Shareholders’ Deficit (10,205,574 ) (7,740,240 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $42,251,352 $44,339,580

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS