 

CoreSite Issues Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 22:31  |  58   |   |   

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company” or “CoreSite”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it has issued its “2019 Corporate Sustainability Report,” which is posted on the Company’s website.

“Customers, Colleagues, and Communities are three words to describe how our business strategy intertwines with our sustainability practices,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In our third Corporate Sustainability Report, we summarize another year in our journey of being a responsible steward for all of our stakeholders. We remain committed to being a reliable partner, people centered, and efficiency focused.”

2019 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights

Customers – CoreSite’s reliable and energy efficient data centers

CoreSite provides superior reliability and seeks the least carbon-intensive energy generation sources consistent with its customers’ economic goals and options permitted in its markets. As part of those objectives, CoreSite’s 2019 accomplishments include –

  • achieving “Eight 9s” of reliability across its platform of data center facilities,
  • improving 2019 Power Utilization Effectiveness by 4.8% on a same-store basis compared to 2018, and
  • decreasing our energy intensity per NRSF compared to 2018 despite increased energy consumption.

Colleagues – A culture of respect, responsibility, transparency, innovation and operational excellence

CoreSite continues to shape its culture by empowering its employees and valuing their diversity and leadership, ultimately driving the Company’s success and that of our stakeholders. Key metrics for 2019 include –

  • being recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Bay Area for 2019,
  • decreasing voluntary attrition to 10.8% from 15.7% in 2018, well below the U.S average of 14%, and
  • increasing the percentage of veterans at CoreSite from 15% to 21%.

Communities – Rich ecosystem of customers that work seamlessly together

CoreSite strives to enhance our strong data center ecosystems to provide our community of customers with collaborative opportunities in their IT journeys while engaging with our local communities. Highlights from CoreSite’s community involvement in 2019 include –

  • providing 650 hours of volunteer service by our headquarter employees,
  • providing $48,000 worth of volunteer hours to Brother’s Redevelopment Paint-A-Thon recipients, and
  • designing and building a raised garden bed and horseshoe pits for The VA Homeless Domiciliary.

In response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, CoreSite implemented a COVID-19 charitable donations matching program resulting in approximately $305,000 donated to benefit the local communities in each of our eight markets, specifically to support, among other things, COVID-19 relief agencies, medical organizations, food banks, and homelessness assistance efforts.

Seite 1 von 3
CoreSite Realty Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
CoreSite Supports Public Sector IT Initiatives
09.09.20
CoreSite Completes Memorandum of Understanding for Illinois Tax Incentive Opportunity Inclusive of CH2, CoreSite’s New Downtown Chicago Data Center
08.09.20
CoreSite Supports Retailers’ Digital Initiatives
02.09.20
CoreSite Realty Corporation Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock