CoreSite Issues Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

“Customers, Colleagues, and Communities are three words to describe how our business strategy intertwines with our sustainability practices,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In our third Corporate Sustainability Report, we summarize another year in our journey of being a responsible steward for all of our stakeholders. We remain committed to being a reliable partner, people centered, and efficiency focused.”

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company” or “CoreSite”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center , cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it has issued its “ 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report ,” which is posted on the Company’s website.

2019 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights

Customers – CoreSite’s reliable and energy efficient data centers

CoreSite provides superior reliability and seeks the least carbon-intensive energy generation sources consistent with its customers’ economic goals and options permitted in its markets. As part of those objectives, CoreSite’s 2019 accomplishments include –

achieving “Eight 9s” of reliability across its platform of data center facilities,

improving 2019 Power Utilization Effectiveness by 4.8% on a same-store basis compared to 2018, and

decreasing our energy intensity per NRSF compared to 2018 despite increased energy consumption.

Colleagues – A culture of respect, responsibility, transparency, innovation and operational excellence

CoreSite continues to shape its culture by empowering its employees and valuing their diversity and leadership, ultimately driving the Company’s success and that of our stakeholders. Key metrics for 2019 include –

being recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Bay Area for 2019,

decreasing voluntary attrition to 10.8% from 15.7% in 2018, well below the U.S average of 14%, and

increasing the percentage of veterans at CoreSite from 15% to 21%.

Communities – Rich ecosystem of customers that work seamlessly together

CoreSite strives to enhance our strong data center ecosystems to provide our community of customers with collaborative opportunities in their IT journeys while engaging with our local communities. Highlights from CoreSite’s community involvement in 2019 include –

providing 650 hours of volunteer service by our headquarter employees,

providing $48,000 worth of volunteer hours to Brother’s Redevelopment Paint-A-Thon recipients, and

designing and building a raised garden bed and horseshoe pits for The VA Homeless Domiciliary.

In response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, CoreSite implemented a COVID-19 charitable donations matching program resulting in approximately $305,000 donated to benefit the local communities in each of our eight markets, specifically to support, among other things, COVID-19 relief agencies, medical organizations, food banks, and homelessness assistance efforts.