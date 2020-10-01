 

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 00:15  |  47   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on September 30, 2020 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 37 individuals hired by Sarepta in September 2020. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 38,960 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate, 15,460 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $140.43 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on September 30, 2020 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.  

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Investors:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com


Sarepta Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Sarepta Therapeutics Investigational Gene Therapy SRP-9003 for the Treatment of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Shows Sustained Functional Improvements 18-months After Administration
28.09.20
Sarepta Therapeutics Reports Sustained Functional Improvement Two Years After Treatment with SRP-9001, its Investigational Micro-dystrophin Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
15.09.20
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program
14.09.20
Long-term functional data from Sarepta Therapeutics’ Most Advanced Gene Therapy Programs to be Presented at Upcoming Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society
09.09.20
Sarepta Therapeutics Provides Program Update for SRP-9001, its Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
03.09.20
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.20
51
Sarepta (SRPT)...Achtung HOCHSPEKULATIV: USD 19.44 am 8.6.2016 (Totalverlust oder Tenbagger?)