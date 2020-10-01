 

Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico publication of the closing date of the offer by the AMF

Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: publication of the closing date of the offer by the AMF

Bezons and Paris, October 1st, 2020

Worldline and Ingenico announce that following the receipt on September 30th, 2020 of the merger control clearance from the European Commission for the planned acquisition of Ingenico, the French Financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) announced today that the closing of the tender offer for Ingenico securities will take place on October 15th, 2020.

Ingenico's shareholders and Ingenico’s OCEANEs holders have then until October 15th, 2020 to tender their securities to Worldline's offer.

The notice of result of the offer should be published by the AMF on October 21st, 2020.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline’s core offerings include Pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline’s activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 12,000 people worldwide, with 2019 revenue of circa 2.4 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible and support social transformation.

