Trius Adds Renowned Stares Brothers as Newfoundland Exploration Advisors

Both Alexander and Stephen are members of Newfoundland’s prolific Stares-Keats extended family, which received the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award in 2007. This award was given to recognize the family’s contributions to the mineral exploration industry for the past 40 years.

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that both Alexander “Sandy” Stares and Stephen Stares have agreed to serve as property advisors to the Company, in connection with the Company’s proposed acquisition of the Toogood Arm exploration property in central Newfoundland (the “Toogood Arm Property”) as announced on September 24, 2020.

Alexander Stares

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years’ experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. Sandy has worked with IndoMetals, Rubicon Minerals Corporation, Freewest Resources of Canada, New Millenium, Lac Des Isle Mines, and Noranda. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs.

Sandy is also a Director of White Metal Resources, a Director of Leocor Gold Inc., and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation, and an alternate Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association. He assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources in December of 2007. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community.

Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Stephen Stares

Stephen Stares is a successful business entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration. Stephen’s first 7 years were spent with Noranda Exploration on such projects as the Hemlo gold mines, Eagle River gold deposit and the Geco and Mattabi base metal camps. The next ten years of Stephen’s career were spent managing the operations of Stares Contracting Corp., a successful mineral exploration services company in Thunder Bay, Ontario.