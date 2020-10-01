Century Communities Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company’s third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.centurycommunities.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.