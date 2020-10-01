 

Century Communities Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company’s third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast:
 The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.centurycommunities.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-451-6152
International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13710258
The playback can be accessed through November 28, 2020.

About Century Communities:
 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

