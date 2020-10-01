Shockwave Announces Updated Time for CAD III Investor Webcast Event in Conjunction with TCT Connect

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced updated timing for the company’s CAD III Investor Webcast Event to be held in conjunction with TCT Connect. The event will now take place at 2:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



The webcast event will include a presentation of the DISRUPT CAD III trial results by one of the study’s principal investigators as well as a panel discussion and an interactive question and answer session. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

