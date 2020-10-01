HP Inc. and The LAGRANT Foundation Launch Technology + Social Innovation Program to Increase Diversity in Communications

HP is partnering with The LAGRANT Foundation to launch a three-year program to support early-career professionals in journalism, communications and digital content creation.

Participants will gain practical experience and mentorship working with HP’s global team to become versed in strategic communications, employee engagement and social impact programs.

Participants will have the opportunity to take business communications courses on HP LIFE, a global online program providing business and IT leadership skills.

HP will amplify the program by extending it to its network of PR agency partners.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced a partnership with The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF) to launch the Technology + Social Innovation program, with the goal to increase opportunities for diverse talent in the communications industry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the makeup of the communications industry in the U.S. is predominantly White (83.6 percent), with only 9.9 percent African Americans, 5.8 percent Asian Americans and 13.6 percent Hispanic Americans. On the contrary, the U.S. population will be more heterogeneous -- one in three Americans is projected to be a race other than White by 2060 based on the U.S. Census Bureau. The statistics show the growing business imperative of building a pipeline of diverse storytellers.

Through the Technology + Social Innovation program, participants will have access to a global network of mentors and learn practical skillsets centered on areas including corporate reputation, brand journalism, product positioning and content and digital marketing. Participants will also learn about the intersection of business and society, with a focus on how priorities such as sustainability, education, equality and human rights influence reputation and ultimately drive business success.

HP will provide TLF network with access to HP LIFE, a global online program providing business skills training. Participants can take relevant online classes such as business communications, design thinking and data science among other topics at their own pace. They will also learn how to use insights and analytics to reach and influence audiences.