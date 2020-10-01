 

Henrik Maartensson Joins Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Henrik Maartensson has joined the firm as a senior leader in the firm’s Global Private Equity and Industrial practices.

Maartensson joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he co-led the EMEA region, bringing his leadership advisory experience to a range of board and C-level engagements for international companies. Previously, Maartensson led the firm’s global transformation program and prior to that he served as the global practice leader for the firm’s industrial and supply chain practices. He is also focused on recruiting senior executives in enterprise supply chain management, sourcing & procurement, manufacturing & operations, and logistics & distribution positions across industry sectors on an international level.

Previously, Maartensson spent almost 20 years in the transportation and logistics industry with Deutsche Post DHL where he held leadership roles in general management, business development, and operations across Europe and Asia. Beyond his industrial experience, Maartensson also specializes in the transportation and logistics, industrial, and business services sectors at a global level.

“Henrik brings rich experience leading complex engagements while working with a broad scope of private equity and industrial organizations. He is a natural leader and trusted partner, whose regional and industry experience will be an invaluable asset to our clients,” said Pascal Gibert, co-president, EMEA, Korn Ferry. “We’re thrilled to have Henrik joining the Korn Ferry team.”

Maartensson holds a degree in logistics from the Danish Freight Forwarders Association, a diploma in management from the Copenhagen Business College, and an MBA from University of St. Gallen.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.

