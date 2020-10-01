 

Cushman & Wakefield Recognized for Excellence at the 2020 Asia Pacific Property Awards

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has been recognized at the 2020 Asia Pacific Property Awards for outstanding achievements in the commercial real estate industry. The firm took home a total of five awards, which were all Five Star honors, highlighting its industry influence and exceptional service offerings:

  • Best Real Estate Agency 5-20 Offices China
  • Best Property Agency / Consultancy Marketing China – Shanghai MixC Office, Blocks A, B, C, D
  • Best Real Estate Agency Marketing China – R&F Centre C01 Office Building
  • Best Property Agency / Consultancy India
  • Best Real Estate Agency Single Office India

“China and India are two of our largest and fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific and the acknowledgement won at the Asia Pacific Property Awards is another milestone for Cushman & Wakefield as we continue to strive for excellence in these two core markets and region-wide,” said Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield. “We will continue to promote best-in-class services in the industry as we help our clients navigate through these challenging times and come out stronger than before.”

Cushman & Wakefield continues to be a leading player in India’s real estate industry, operating across New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. In 2019, the Valuation & Advisory business had a successful year for REITS and litigation/dispute resolution assignments as they delivered valuation & monetization of over 100 properties across 44 cities, totaling approximately 6 million square feet, comprising of land parcels, offices and residential apartments.

Across Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield has 22 offices servicing a growing portfolio of clients across multiple sectors and asset types. The firm continues to reinforce its leadership position in this market, not only through organic business growth, but also strategic initiatives, such as the property management joint venture with Vanke Service in 2019. This strategic partnership is a milestone achievement that has further enhanced both firms’ leading position in the market.

The firm’s Greater China business had a strong performance in 2019. The Capital Markets team concluded 36 investment agency deals, covering first and second tier cities across the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets.

About Asia Pacific Property Awards

Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

