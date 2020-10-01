 

New Pacific Metals Reports 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 23:05  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated August 27, 2020 (the “Circular”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held on September 30, 2020 (the “AGSM”). A total of 152,310,111 common shares, representing 56.9% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting were represented at the AGSM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

  Votes For Withheld Votes
Director Number Percentage Number Percentage
Jack Austin 73,265,365 99.78% 164,521 0.22%
Dr. Rui Feng 73,345,698 99.89% 84,188 0.11%
Dr. Mark Cruise 73,346,724 99.89% 83,162 0.11%
David Kong 73,296,166 99.82% 133,720 0.18%
Greg Hawkins 73,299,300 99.81% 130,586 0.18%
Martin Wafforn 73,343,263 99.88% 86,623 0.12%

At the AGSM, shareholders also voted: (a) 99.77% in favour of approving the arrangement providing for, among other things, the distribution of the common shares of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (“Whitehorse”) held by New Pacific to New Pacific shareholders, as more particularly described in the Circular; and (b) 99.31% in favour of approving the private placement of Whitehorse common shares (the “Whitehorse Financing”), as more particularly described in the Circular. The Whitehorse Financing was approved by the requisite majority of disinterested shareholders within the meaning of the TSX Company Manual. Shareholders also approved the Company’s amended and restated share based compensation plan and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGSM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

Seite 1 von 3
New Pacific Metals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on the Advancement of the Donlin Gold Project:
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
New Pacific Extends Broad Areas of Silver Mineralization at Its Silverstrike Project, Bolivia