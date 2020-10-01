New Pacific Metals Reports 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated August 27, 2020 (the “Circular”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held on September 30, 2020 (the “AGSM”). A total of 152,310,111 common shares, representing 56.9% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting were represented at the AGSM.



The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below: