 

Zynga Closes Acquisition of Istanbul-Based Rollic, a Leader in the Fast-Growing Hyper-Casual Games Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, and Rollic, an Istanbul-based mobile games developer and publisher with an exciting portfolio of popular hyper-casual games that have been downloaded more than 365 million times, announced today that the companies have closed the transaction under which Zynga acquired 80% of Rollic for a total purchase price, including working capital adjustments, of approximately $180 million in cash. Over the next three years, Zynga will acquire the remaining 20% in equal installments at valuations based on specific topline and profitability goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005010/en/

Zynga Closes Acquisition of Istanbul-Based Rollic, a Leader in the Fast-Growing Hyper-Casual Games Business (Photo: Business Wire)

Zynga Closes Acquisition of Istanbul-Based Rollic, a Leader in the Fast-Growing Hyper-Casual Games Business (Photo: Business Wire)

The Rollic acquisition marks Zynga’s entrance into the fast-growing hyper-casual market and brings a highly talented team with a substantial network of external developers to Zynga. Rollic also meaningfully increases Zynga’s audience while growing its advertising business. Rollic will continue to be led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Burak Vardal and its current management team. Additionally, the company plans to maintain its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rollic and its incredibly talented team, along with its extensive network of developers, to Zynga,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. “Rollic brings Zynga into the world of hyper-casual, which is one of the most exciting and fastest growing mobile gaming categories. Rollic’s large and diversified audience base will also be valuable for Zynga as the mobile games and advertising landscape continues to grow.”

"We are memorably excited to be joining Zynga, a perfect home for Rollic’s culture and core values,” said Burak Vardal, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rollic. "In this new chapter, Zynga and Rollic will bring together a massive production power filled with creativity, quality and extremely talented teams. We’re devoted to reflect the potential energy of this joining by creating the next generation of mobile gaming."

Founded in December 2018 by Burak Vardal, Deniz Basaran and Mehmet Can Yavuz, Rollic is a hyper-casual publisher and game developer based in Istanbul, Turkey. Eight of Rollic’s games have reached #1 or #2 top free downloaded games in the U.S. App Store, and their latest releases, Go Knots 3D and Tangle Master 3D, were the top two most downloaded games in the U.S. App Store in Q2 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Zynga Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Utz To Be Presenting Sponsor of American League Division Series
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Zynga schließt Übernahme von Rollic mit Sitz in Istanbul ab, einem führenden Unternehmen im schnell wachsenden Bereich Hyper-Casual-Spiele
01.10.20
Words With Friends and the American Cancer Society Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Social Initiative, #WordsWithHope
27.09.20
3 Aktien unter 10 US-Dollar, die bereit sind, im Jahr 2021 durchzustarten
23.09.20
Zynga bringt Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells weltweit heraus
23.09.20
Zynga Launches Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Worldwide
08.09.20
Zynga to Present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Communacopia Conference