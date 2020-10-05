 

Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia

Bone Therapeutics grants exclusive license to Link Health and Pregene for the development and commercialization of ALLOB in Greater China and a number of other major Asian countries

Terms include €55 million in total upfront and milestone payments with €10 million expected in next 24 months as well as tiered double-digit royalties on net sales


Gosselies, Belgium, 5 October 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, Link Health Pharma Co., Ltd (“Link Health”) and Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Company, Ltd (“Pregene”) today announce the signing of an exclusive license agreement for the manufacturing, clinical development and commercialization of Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic, off-the-shelf, bone cell therapy platform ALLOB in China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

Under the agreement, Bone Therapeutics is eligible to receive up to €55 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments including €10 million in upfront and milestone payments anticipated in the next 24 months. Bone Therapeutics is also entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on annual net sales of ALLOB. Bone Therapeutics retains development and commercialization rights to ALLOB in all other geographies outside of those covered by this agreement. As a result, Bone Therapeutics will continue to concentrate on its development and commercialization plans for ALLOB in the US and Europe and novel innovative cell-based products globally.

This collaboration between Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene expands our geographic reach and demonstrates the global commercial potential of ALLOB,said Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics. “We already have operational experience in Asia with the Phase III clinical trial of our lead product JTA-004 in Hong Kong. We selected Link Health and Pregene to partner with us in Asia as a result of their expertise in advanced therapeutics and cell therapies, their proven track record of development and commercial implementation in Chinese and Asian markets, and Pregene’s well established cell therapy manufacturing capacity. Bone Therapeutics will continue to develop the ALLOB cell therapy platform for other markets while exploring additional partnership opportunities in the U.S. and Europe.

09.09.20
Bone Therapeutics SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

02.10.20
BOTHE.BR (MKap €25 M) Cash € 15 M / Schnäppchen aus Belgien