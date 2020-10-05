Trillium Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance From U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

The ‘629 method of use Application provides coverage for the use of SIRPaFc biologics to treat all CD47+ cancer cells and tumours, including hematologic and solid cancers. Counterparts of this application have already been granted in Japan, Canada and Australia.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that it has received Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for two patent applications covering the use of SIRPaFc for the treatment of cancer, U.S. Patent Application No. 13/320,629 (the “629 Application”, exclusively licensed to Trillium) and U.S. Patent Application No. 15/962,540 (the “540 Application”). Trillium has two SIRPaFc biologics, TTI-621 and TTI-622, in clinical development. Both therapeutics target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells use to evade immune destruction.

The ‘540 Application has claims that cover TTI-622 composition of matter comprising human SIRPa linked to an IgG4 Fc region, as well as claims covering pharmaceutical compositions that contain TTI-622. A composition of matter patent for TTI-621 (SIRPa linked to an IgG1 Fc) has already been granted in the U.S.

(US 9,969,789) and other countries.

“Intellectual property remains a top priority for Trillium, and the allowance of these two important patents further strengthens our position in the SIRPaFc CD47 space,” said Jan Skvarka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trillium. “In addition to our specific composition-of-matter claims covering both of our CD47-targeting agents, we have expanded our coverage to embrace the use of the SIRPaFc class of biologics to treat cancer. We are particularly pleased that the method of use patent also covers treatment of solid tumors.”

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, without limitation, Trillium's belief that the allowed patents will proceed to issue and such allowed patents strengthen Trillium's position in the CD47 space.

