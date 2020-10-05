 

BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement

BridgeBio to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of Eidos it Does Not Already Own

Agreement Brings BridgeBio’s Clinical Development and Commercial Development Infrastructure to Bear Upon Eidos’ Acoramidis, Creating Anticipated Value for Patients with ATTR and Investors

Agreement Unanimously Approved by Special Committee of Eidos’ Independent Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a company focused on genetic diseases, and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIDX), a company focused on transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR), today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which BridgeBio has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Eidos it does not already own, representing approximately 36.3% of Eidos’ outstanding shares. Eidos stockholders will have the right to receive in the transaction, at their election, either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per Eidos share in the transaction, up to an aggregate maximum of $175 million of cash. The agreement was unanimously approved by BridgeBio’s Board of Directors and was approved by Eidos’ Board of Directors based upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of Eidos.

With this transaction, BridgeBio fully and formally welcomes Eidos back into its vibrant ecosystem of innovation. Eidos is developing acoramidis, a potential best-in-class TTR stabilizer, for patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy.

“With the completion of screening in the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis and expected enrollment of more than 600 participants, now is the time to begin laying the groundwork for a global launch. This transaction removes the operational complexity of the current ownership structure and allows us to fully unlock the potential of this investigational medicine for patients and investors,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio and CEO of Eidos. “Bringing Eidos fully back to BridgeBio positions us to invest in all opportunities around acoramidis, including subsequent studies to potentially broaden the evidence for its usage, and accelerate its commercial development using BridgeBio’s established infrastructure. We are excited to welcome acoramidis back into an ecosystem where cutting-edge science is being done across inherited diseases and targeted oncology.”

