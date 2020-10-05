 

Consolidated Communications to Release Third-Quarter Earnings on Oct. 29

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 29 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 9 a.m. CT to discuss results.

The Company will broadcast a live webcast of the call at Consolidated’s Investor Relations website, which will be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

Earnings call participants should dial 877-374-3981 and enter conference ID 7219487. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 5 by calling 855-859-2056, enter ID 7219487.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact:
Jennifer Spaude
507-386-3765
jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com


Consolidated Communications Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Consolidated Communications Closes on Stage One of Searchlight Capital Partners’ Investment of $350 million and Completes Debt Refinancing, Positioning the Company for Long-term Growth as a Leading Fiber Broadband Provider
01.10.20
Consolidated Communications Introduces CCiTV to California and Illinois
28.09.20
Consolidated Communications to Participate at Deutsche Bank’s 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
21.09.20
Consolidated Communications Partners with Pax8, the Leader in Cloud Distribution, to Enhance its Cloud Services
18.09.20
Consolidated Communications Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
16.09.20
Consolidated Communications Introduces Affordable Broadband Plans with No Data Limits for Small and Medium-sized Businesses
14.09.20
Consolidated Communications Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes
14.09.20
Consolidated Communications Announces Strategic Investment from Searchlight Capital Partners; Initiates Refinancing