GTX Corp Global NFC Shipment Solutions Selected for Nomad Spirits Company Launch

Mayo Akindele, Nomad Spirits President stated, "For our launch we wanted to ensure our customers would be able to have seamless interaction with our Serpiente Ultra-Premium Tequila bottles and tamper proof packaging, so we partnered with U.S. based GTX Corp to provide and program our NFC chips. Their ability to not only assist us on the technological aspects of the project, but also provide us with high quality labels with the NFC chips already embedded has proven to be highly valuable."

Each handmade glass bottle filled with Serpiente Ultra-Premium Tequila will come with enhanced packaging equipped with tamper proof labels and interactive NFC chips. Consumers can tap their phones to the Serpiente pre-programmed NFC label and will be able to verify product authenticity and register for membership as brand ambassadors or influencers, right from their smartphone. The labels also serve as a direct to consumer marketing channel, reducing the number of intermediaries between the brand and the end consumer.

“With a focus on innovative NFC technologies, products & services that are reshaping the supply chain and end consumer experience, our Veritap NFC tags do not require any special equipment, just an NFC enabled smartphone, making it very easy for anyone in the supply chain from source to end user to utilize this new track and trace technology. These tags provide total transparency for valuable, perishable shipments of premium wines and spirits, foods and pharmaceuticals along with our proprietary software which helps everyone in the supply chain see in real time where and how their products are doing,” stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

The built-in security measures of this technology can prevent the distribution of contaminated supplies in the marketplace and unauthorized modification of data logs, allowing brands, retailers, distributors, and freight forwarders to verify shipment quality and efficacy.

“This has been an incredible project and I am so excited for the launch. It is amazing to be able to connect each unique bottle to each unique consumer via our Veritap NFC labels, this brings total supply chain transparency to a whole new level, really changing the customer experience,” stated Theresa Gordon, GTX Corp NFC business leader.