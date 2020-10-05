 

Zogenix, Inc. Announces Closing of Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Option to Purchase an Additional $30.0 Million of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that the initial purchasers of the previously announced offering of its 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, elected to exercise in full their 13-day option to purchase an additional $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes (the “additional notes”). The sale of the additional notes closed today.

The additional notes have identical terms to the 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 sold on September 28, 2020 (the “original notes” and, together with the additional notes, the “notes”) and, following today’s closing, there is a total of $230,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding. The aggregate net proceeds from the offering of the notes was approximately $222.7 million after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and estimated expenses payable by Zogenix. Zogenix intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund development and commercialization of Fintepla in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other potential indications, to fund the development of MT1621 in TK2 deficiency and other general corporate purposes, such as working capital and general and administrative expenses.

The offer and sale of the notes and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the notes and any such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

