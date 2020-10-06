Korian Announces a Successfull Tap Issue of €57 Million of its Sustainability-Linked Euro PP Bringing Its Total Amount to €230 Million

Fully engaged in its ESG 1 strategy, and listening to its stakeholders, the Sustainability-Linked Euro PP issued in June 2020 was structured around three of the key ESG commitments made by the Group at 2023 horizon:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people, announces today the success of a tap issue of its Sustainability-Linked Euro PP with maturity June 2028 for an amount of € 57 million, bringing the total amount of the new and existing notes to €230 million. The new notes will be fully assimilated and form a single series with the existing notes issued on 29 June 2020.

- Achieving ISO 9001 certification across all its facilities in Europe,

- Doubling the proportion of staff members participating in qualifying training programs,

- Reducing its direct and indirect CO2 emissions.

Depending on the extent to which each of those targets are met, the interest rate on the notes may be increased or reduced by up to 20bp. If the interest rate is increased, half of the increase will be allocated to internal compensatory measures and/or paid to one or more external partners (such as associations or NGOs), with the other half being paid to investors. Korian’s fulfilment of the commitments concerned will be checked annually by an independent third party when the Group’s Statement of Extra-Financial Performance is reviewed.

Benefiting from the renewed support of several existing investors, this tap has also made it possible to integrate new renowned investors and benefits from more attractive pricing conditions than the initial issue, thus confirming the market's confidence in the Group's credit quality and in the Group’s ambitious ESG strategy.

This tap issue will extend the average maturity of Korian’s debt while continuing to diversify its funding sources. Funds raised in the placement will be used for Korian’s general funding purposes.

The notes will be listed on Euronext Access and settlement is scheduled to take place on 15 October 2020.

Société Générale and CIC Market Solutions were the Joint Arrangers of the transaction.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people.

www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI – ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 ESG : Environmental-Social-Governance

