 

Korian Announces a Successfull Tap Issue of €57 Million of its Sustainability-Linked Euro PP Bringing Its Total Amount to €230 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 08:00  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people, announces today the success of a tap issue of its Sustainability-Linked Euro PP with maturity June 2028 for an amount of € 57 million, bringing the total amount of the new and existing notes to €230 million. The new notes will be fully assimilated and form a single series with the existing notes issued on 29 June 2020.

Fully engaged in its ESG1 strategy, and listening to its stakeholders, the Sustainability-Linked Euro PP issued in June 2020 was structured around three of the key ESG commitments made by the Group at 2023 horizon:

- Achieving ISO 9001 certification across all its facilities in Europe,
- Doubling the proportion of staff members participating in qualifying training programs,
- Reducing its direct and indirect CO2 emissions.

Depending on the extent to which each of those targets are met, the interest rate on the notes may be increased or reduced by up to 20bp. If the interest rate is increased, half of the increase will be allocated to internal compensatory measures and/or paid to one or more external partners (such as associations or NGOs), with the other half being paid to investors. Korian’s fulfilment of the commitments concerned will be checked annually by an independent third party when the Group’s Statement of Extra-Financial Performance is reviewed.

Benefiting from the renewed support of several existing investors, this tap has also made it possible to integrate new renowned investors and benefits from more attractive pricing conditions than the initial issue, thus confirming the market's confidence in the Group's credit quality and in the Group’s ambitious ESG strategy.

This tap issue will extend the average maturity of Korian’s debt while continuing to diversify its funding sources. Funds raised in the placement will be used for Korian’s general funding purposes.

The notes will be listed on Euronext Access and settlement is scheduled to take place on 15 October 2020.

Société Générale and CIC Market Solutions were the Joint Arrangers of the transaction.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people.
www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI – ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

 

1 ESG : Environmental-Social-Governance

Korian Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
FCPT Announces $150 Million Strategic Venture with Lubert-Adler
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the Acquisition of Inicea, the Sector’s Third Largest French Operator
02.10.20
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland