 

PAR Technology Announces the Release of PAR Payment Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 13:30  |   |   |   

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, today introduced PAR Payment Services to provide an all-in-one payment processing solution for restaurants.

Many restaurants rely on payment processors to handle customer payment transactions, leading to a complicated and frustrating experience fraught with complex pricing models, hidden fees, and poor support. Payment processors further complicate the matter with complex statements, leaving restaurants guessing as to what is and is not included.

PAR Payment Services takes a different approach to payment processing—one that is simple, fast, secure, and allows restaurants choice. Restaurants pay just one simple fee in which PAR clearly indicates what is included and what is not, rather than restaurants paying multiple fees, sometimes hidden in fine print or buried within complex statements. PAR’s world class technical support team addresses customer issues in a single call, rather than having operators calling multiple parties pointing fingers at each other, leaving the operator frustrated. Also, PCI and PA-DSS compliance ensures frictionless and reliable payment processing to protect customer data with fraud and chargeback monitoring.

PAR Technology CEO, Savneet Singh, commented on the news, “PAR is proud to launch, PAR Payment Services, our all-in-one payment processing solution. Restaurant operators have long been misled to sign opaque and complicated payment partnerships, PAR Payment Services was created to become the transparent and fair solution. Our launch will give our operators the opportunity to take advantage of fantastic rates, a streamlined process and the ability to offset hardware costs.”

Capabilities of PAR Payment Services

  • Hardware Payment Plan – eliminate upfront costs by paying for PAR hardware and services on a monthly basis
  • Freedom to Choose Your Own Payment Device – our open platform allows you to select PAR Pay or from a variety of pre-approved payment gateways and devices
  • Single Monthly Fee – covers fees such as monthly statement fees, batch fees, fraud & chargeback monitoring, portal access, and probably the ones you do not even know about
  • Comprehensive Technical Support – PAR Customer Support has a unified view of the entire restaurant payment process, so you only need to reach out once

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

Par Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
PAR Technology Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
30.09.20
PAR Technology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock