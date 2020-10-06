PAR Technology Announces the Release of PAR Payment Services

Many restaurants rely on payment processors to handle customer payment transactions, leading to a complicated and frustrating experience fraught with complex pricing models, hidden fees, and poor support. Payment processors further complicate the matter with complex statements, leaving restaurants guessing as to what is and is not included.

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, today introduced PAR Payment Services to provide an all-in-one payment processing solution for restaurants.

PAR Payment Services takes a different approach to payment processing—one that is simple, fast, secure, and allows restaurants choice. Restaurants pay just one simple fee in which PAR clearly indicates what is included and what is not, rather than restaurants paying multiple fees, sometimes hidden in fine print or buried within complex statements. PAR’s world class technical support team addresses customer issues in a single call, rather than having operators calling multiple parties pointing fingers at each other, leaving the operator frustrated. Also, PCI and PA-DSS compliance ensures frictionless and reliable payment processing to protect customer data with fraud and chargeback monitoring.

PAR Technology CEO, Savneet Singh, commented on the news, “PAR is proud to launch, PAR Payment Services, our all-in-one payment processing solution. Restaurant operators have long been misled to sign opaque and complicated payment partnerships, PAR Payment Services was created to become the transparent and fair solution. Our launch will give our operators the opportunity to take advantage of fantastic rates, a streamlined process and the ability to offset hardware costs.”

Capabilities of PAR Payment Services

Hardware Payment Plan – eliminate upfront costs by paying for PAR hardware and services on a monthly basis

Freedom to Choose Your Own Payment Device – our open platform allows you to select PAR Pay or from a variety of pre-approved payment gateways and devices

Single Monthly Fee – covers fees such as monthly statement fees, batch fees, fraud & chargeback monitoring, portal access, and probably the ones you do not even know about

Comprehensive Technical Support – PAR Customer Support has a unified view of the entire restaurant payment process, so you only need to reach out once

