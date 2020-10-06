 

LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Appointment of New President and Key Positions to Management Team

Anaheim, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC: LVVV), today announced that it has added several key positions to its management team in anticipation of approval of its operational permit for the world’s first “Estate Grown Weedery” at its Estrella Ranch in the California Central Coast.

LiveWire Ergogenics acquires, manages, and licenses special purpose real estate properties conducive to discovering and developing high-quality, organically grown cannabinoid products for the health and wellness industry in California and the statewide distribution of these products through its operators and affiliate companies.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire states, “During the last year, we have been moving forward with infrastructure improvements at our Estrella Ranch in anticipation of the pending approval for our operation permit, in close cooperation with our cultivation operator QDG Agricultural. To manage this expected acceleration of our operations at the Ranch and on our affiliate level, we have filled key positions in our management roster. While we still consequently follow or credo of operating with the lowest possible overhead, we are now at the stage to prepare for significantly increasing operational, sales and marketing activities that will need additional management support. Accordingly, we have filled the position of President, Vice President of Central Coast Operation, and Compliance Manager, all crucial positions for our fast advancing operations.”

“We have been working with the individuals joining our management team while we acquired and planned the Estrella Ranch facility. This team is in the process of establishing a new category in in the California cannabis market, the world’s first ‘Estate Grown Weedery’ and the return of family-style farming for the next generation”, continues Mr. Hodson. “The additional management members are all experienced experts in their fields and well qualified to execute the responsibilities of their positions. The team has our complete trust to manage our operations strictly following our well-defined vision and business model.”

William Riley, President LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

William Riley spent most of his career as an institutional trader on the New York Stock Exchange based out of St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Riley moved to Las Vegas in 2011 to pursue a career in the residential mortgage banking field. Since then he has consulted on the introduction of various projects and companies to private investors. Mr. Riley is experienced in financial management, consulting, client relationship management and has gathered extensive experience in the commercial and residential real estate industry. Mr. Riley will manage all Livewire operations and relations with subsidiaries in close cooperation with the CEO.

