DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

De Raj Group AG: Company files for the opening of insolvency proceedings



06-Oct-2020 / 17:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The management board of De Raj Group AG decided today to file for the opening of insolvency proceedings for De Raj Group AG with the competent Local Court of Cologne because of illiquidity.



Contact:

Vaidyanathan Nateshan

Board Member

Tel.: +49 221 95937026

06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

