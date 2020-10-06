DGAP-Adhoc De Raj Group AG: Company files for the opening of insolvency proceedings
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 06.10.2020, 17:32 | 37 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
The management board of De Raj Group AG decided today to file for the opening of insolvency proceedings for De Raj Group AG with the competent Local Court of Cologne because of illiquidity.
Contact:
Vaidyanathan Nateshan
Board Member
Tel.: +49 221 95937026
06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|De Raj Group AG
|Robert-Perthel-Straße 79
|50739 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 95 93 70 26
|Fax:
|+49 221 95 93 70 27
|Internet:
|www.thederajgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSWR1
|WKN:
|A2GSWR
|Indices:
|WBI Wiener Börse Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1139252
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1139252 06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0