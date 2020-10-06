 

DGAP-Adhoc De Raj Group AG: Company files for the opening of insolvency proceedings

DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
De Raj Group AG: Company files for the opening of insolvency proceedings

06-Oct-2020 / 17:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The management board of De Raj Group AG decided today to file for the opening of insolvency proceedings for De Raj Group AG with the competent Local Court of Cologne because of illiquidity.

Contact:
Vaidyanathan Nateshan
Board Member
Tel.: +49 221 95937026

06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Straße 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 95 93 70 26
Fax: +49 221 95 93 70 27
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1
WKN: A2GSWR
Indices: WBI Wiener Börse Index
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1139252

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1139252  06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

ZeitTitel
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: Gesellschaft stellt Antrag auf Eröffnung des Insolvenzverfahrens (deutsch)
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: Gesellschaft stellt Antrag auf Eröffnung des Insolvenzverfahrens
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group AG kündigt Änderungen im Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat an (deutsch)
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group AG kündigt Änderungen im Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat an
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group AG announces changes in the Management and Supervisory Board
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group AG kündigt Änderungen im Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat an (deutsch)
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group AG kündigt Änderungen im Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat an
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group AG announces changes in the Management and Supervisory Board

