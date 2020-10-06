SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by SpringWorks. In addition, SpringWorks expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 of shares of its common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.