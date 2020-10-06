 

SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 22:22  |  40   |   |   

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by SpringWorks. In addition, SpringWorks expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 of shares of its common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the automatic shelf registration statement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1115 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY,11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

