WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 am ET. WestRock will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results prior to market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock's website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.