Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2020 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Husmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.34 EUR 34680.00 EUR
17.50 EUR 63787.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.4433 EUR 98467.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt - Xetra
MIC: XFRA


07.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63117  07.10.2020 

Diskussion: +++ CAPITAL STAGE - Verdopplungskandidat +++
Wertpapier


