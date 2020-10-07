 

Richardson Electronics Provides Continued Support For Junkosha Interconnect Cables in 5G Applications

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today its continued support for Junkosha's renowned interconnect cables for 5G applications.

With over 60 years of industry-leading experience in the RF market, Junkosha’s next generation of cables and interconnects for the 5G industry stand up to the rigors of higher frequencies while operating efficiently in environments with high flexure and temperature change.

As the next significant evolution of mobile communication technology, 5G has evolved considerably over the past few years, with networks launching worldwide. This innovative technology enables exciting applications such as the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and virtual reality. However, for 5G to provide breakneck data speed, it must utilize mmWave, a higher frequency on the spectrum previously used for military and space-age applications. With this change in frequencies comes changes in mobile network designs.

Over the last 18 months, Junkosha has launched several high-end mmWave-cabling solutions, including MWX001, MWX002, MWX061, and MWX161. These interconnect solutions all feature the highest performing dielectric material and high flex life thanks to their precision-engineered, expanded-PTFE tape wrapping technology. With their motto "phase performance that endures," Junkosha strives to develop products that provide excellent bending capabilities while also creating the necessary support that enables systems to deliver the required outputs for the mmWave frequency.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of 5G capabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new world where connecting with our peers face-to-face is no longer always an option. Junkosha's cables are dependable and resilient, a must-have when designing systems capable of handling frequencies never used before by the public," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

“Richardson Electronics’ global infrastructure with strategically located sales offices and stocking locations in North America, Europe, Asia/Australia, South America, and Latin America allows them to bring together all the right resources to deliver our new generation of cables and interconnects for 5G,” said Joe Rowan, President & CEO of Junkosha USA Inc.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

