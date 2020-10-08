DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical and NOWEDA intend to comprehensively digitize the patient journey via CLICKDOC and IhreApotheken.de within the framework of 'Future Pact Pharmacy'
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance
To this end, CompuGroup Medical (CGM), operator of CLICKDOC and one of the largest providers of eHealth solutions worldwide, and NOWEDA, operator of the online portal IhreApotheken.de - in short ia.de -, within the framework "Future Pact Pharmacy", are planning a cooperation that is also open to other potential partners. ia.de is a part of the "Future Pact Pharmacy" - a joint initiative by NOWEDA and Hubert Burda Media, Pharma Privat and Apostore. The aim is an open and connected healthcare eco-system, which links together the strength of the comprehensive healthcare provision and the opportunities of digitization in order to make the customer journey as secure, simple and fast as possible for both patients and consumers in Germany.
