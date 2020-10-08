DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance

CompuGroup Medical and NOWEDA intend to comprehensively digitize the patient journey via CLICKDOC and IhreApotheken.de within the framework of 'Future Pact Pharmacy'



08.10.2020 / 11:00

Planned cooperation between CompuGroup Medical and NOWEDA within the framework of "Future Pact Pharmacy" ("Zukunftspakt Apotheke"): end-to-end services between doctors, pharmacists and patients

Connection between IhreApotheken.de and CLICKDOC will enable order and delivery of drugs from the chosen pharmacy to the customer within a few hours

Digitization benefits pharmacies with a broad, digital presence, simplified procedures and improved customer service

More transparency and convenience for patients by enabling a seamless patient journey



Koblenz. Patients in Germany will soon be able to organize the greatest part of a typical visit to the doctor and pharmacy online: CLICKDOC already enables to find the right practice online, to make a doctor's appointment and to participate in a video consultation. In future, CLICKDOC will also enable the ordering of drugs from on-site pharmacies within the scope of the legal framework.

To this end, CompuGroup Medical (CGM), operator of CLICKDOC and one of the largest providers of eHealth solutions worldwide, and NOWEDA, operator of the online portal IhreApotheken.de - in short ia.de -, within the framework "Future Pact Pharmacy", are planning a cooperation that is also open to other potential partners. ia.de is a part of the "Future Pact Pharmacy" - a joint initiative by NOWEDA and Hubert Burda Media, Pharma Privat and Apostore. The aim is an open and connected healthcare eco-system, which links together the strength of the comprehensive healthcare provision and the opportunities of digitization in order to make the customer journey as secure, simple and fast as possible for both patients and consumers in Germany.