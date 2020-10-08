NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended September 30, 2020 operating results on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers, and referencing participant code 1092337 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days until January 20, 2021.