 

TrueCar and its Affinity Partners Drive the Most Dealer Showroom Visits for 9th Year in a Row According to J.D. Power

TrueCar and its affinity partners stand out in the study of new-vehicle buyers and how they used digital automotive information during their shopping process.

  • For the ninth year in a row, TrueCar and its affinity partners have driven the most dealer showroom visits.
  • For the seventh year in a row, TrueCar and its affinity partners are the most visited and most useful independent websites among new-vehicle buyers.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced today that, for the ninth year in a row, TrueCar and its affinity partners have driven the most dealer showroom visits.

The study also found that, for the ninth year in a row, TrueCar and its affinity partners have been the most useful for pricing content among independent automotive websites. Additionally, TrueCar and its affinity partners are the most visited and most useful independent websites among new-vehicle buyers for the seventh year in a row, according to J.D. Power’s 2020 New Autoshopper Study. 

“These results based on actual car buyer experiences is something we are extremely proud of,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “Providing consumers with useful information and peace of mind as they make one of the biggest financial purchases in their life is what makes TrueCar and our affinity partners trusted destinations for every car buyer. The third-party results are equally meaningful for us, and also what drives value for our retailer partners as evidenced by nearly a decade of driving the most showroom visits.”

Over the past two years, TrueCar and its affinity partners introduced more than 13 million customers to TrueCar’s Certified Dealer network resulting in over 1.8 million vehicles sold. TrueCar’s affinity partner network is comprised of more than 500 car-buying websites for some of the world’s most trusted brands, and is unrivaled in the industry, providing differentiated value for consumers, dealers and automakers. Dedicated partners include American Express, U.S. News & World Report and Sam’s Club.

“We continue to evolve our offerings to attract more consumers to our marketplace by making the experience more personalized to their shopping preferences and helping them find the right car at the right dealer for the right price,” added Darrow.

TrueCar provides pricing clarity and convenience to consumers by analyzing millions of actual vehicle transactions to show what others paid for the car they wish to purchase. Consumers have access to available incentives, payment calculations and vehicle trade-in information for a complete and flexible car buying experience. Car shoppers can choose the number of dealers to connect with from our nationwide network of Certified Dealers to receive upfront transactable prices on vehicles in their local dealer inventory.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

