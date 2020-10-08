WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD

While the popularity of remote working is rising, organizations are struggling to maintain a consistent digital security to protect their sensitive data in transit. Ensurity has selected WISeKey’s certified cybersecurity solutions to secure digital credentials of geographically distributed workforces.

Geneva, Switzerland – Hyderabad, India – October 8, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that Ensurity Technologies (“Ensurity”), a Hyderabad, India-based cybersecurity company and a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), has selected WISeKey’s Common Criteria certified secure microprocessors to design its ThinC-AUTH FIDO2 certified biometric key to access Microsoft Windows and Azure AD.

For more than two decades, WISeKey has been one of the very few recognized providers of hardware and software, first-in-class digital security solutions for cybercrime protection, people and object identification and authentication. WISeKey has designed secure chips, which are widely used in highly sensitive applications such as banking, national ID and PayTV. Most of these chips are designed for and certified with Common Criteria EAL5+, one of the highest government grade security certifications.

Ensurity has been partnering with Microsoft through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an elite group of cybersecurity technology companies, to support the FIDO2 passwordless initiative and offer a secure login to Microsoft Windows and Azure Active Directory (AD), a solution to remotely access corporate data and applications. ThinC-AUTH is a FIDO2 certified and Microsoft compatible USB based security key featuring a fingerprint touch sensor. The key is designed around WISeKey’s secure chip with a government grade digital security certification to guarantee that credentials, cryptography methods and user’s fingerprints are stored in a safe place.