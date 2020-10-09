 

DGAP-Adhoc Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel provides new outlook for fiscal 2020 / Preliminary figures for the third quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.10.2020, 08:34  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel provides new outlook for fiscal 2020 / Preliminary figures for the third quarter 2020

09-Oct-2020 / 08:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 2020-10-09T08:15+02:00 (MESZ)

Henkel provides new outlook for fiscal 2020
Preliminary figures for the third quarter 2020

Based on the business development in the first nine months of 2020 and the current assumptions regarding the business performance in the fourth quarter, the Management Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA today approved a new outlook for fiscal 2020.

As a result of the dynamic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the high level of uncertainty about the impact and development of the global economy in the course of the year, the Management Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had decided on April 7, 2020, to no longer maintain the forecast for fiscal 2020 that was given in the Annual Report 2019.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, current forecasts anticipate a strongly negative development of the global economy in 2020. The new outlook is based on the assumption that the industrial demand and business activity in areas of importance to Henkel in the fourth quarter will be below prior year but will not deteriorate significantly. The decisive factor in this context will be the future development of global infection rates and the development of pandemic-related restrictions. In this context, Henkel assumes that there will be no far-reaching lockdowns in the core regions essential for the company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Taking these developments into account, Henkel expects organic sales growth of between -1.0 and -2.0 percent at Group level in fiscal 2020.

For the Adhesive Technologies business unit, which is likely to be significantly impacted by a sharp decline in general industrial demand and, in particular, in the automotive industry, Henkel anticipates organic sales growth in the range between -5.5 and -6.5 percent. For the Beauty Care business unit, Henkel currently anticipates organic sales growth in the range between -2.0 and -3.0 percent. A significant decline in the Hair Salon business due to the pandemic, particularly in the first half, will have an impact on this business unit in the full fiscal year. For Laundry & Home Care, Henkel expects organic sales growth in the range between +4.5 and +5.5 percent.

Seite 1 von 5
Henkel VZ Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
Freeman Gold nach Unternehmensmeldungen vor charttechnischem Ausbruch?
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical and NOWEDA intend to comprehensively digitize the patient journey via CLICKDOC ...
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung beschließt Umfirmierung in clearvise AG und legt Grundstein für weiteres ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: HSBC specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash ...
Erfolgreiche Premiere: 5.000 Compliance-Verantwortliche folgten der Einladung zur European Compliance & Ethics Conference ...
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:57 Uhr
Henkel wagt neue Jahresprognose - Aktie steigt vorbörslich
08:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 / Vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020 (deutsch)
08:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 / Vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
05.10.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Hold'
01.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Neutral'
30.09.20
BARCLAYS belässt HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Equal Weight'
29.09.20
JPMORGAN belässt HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Neutral'
29.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Henkel nehmen Zwischenhoch bei gut 92 Euro ins Visier
29.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Henkel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 102 Euro
29.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Henkel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 102 Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
481
HENKEL > eine Aktie zum Habenmüssen
31.07.20
18
Henkel Stämme