 

Progenity to Present Precision Medicine Abstracts at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Virtual Annual Meeting in October

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, is pleased to announce that two abstracts related to Progenity’s ingestible technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders have been accepted for presentation at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) virtual annual meeting set to take place October 23-28, 2020. Progenity will be presenting one oral presentation and one poster presentation.

The accepted abstract titles and study findings will be a part of the event’s on-demand sessions and virtual e-poster hall, which are embargoed until October 26 at 8:00 a.m., EST, to coincide with the start of the ACG 2020 Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting. More information about these abstracts will be made available on the Progenity website following the conference.

About Progenity
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
kblomlowery@cglife.com
(619)743-7294


