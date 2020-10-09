Progenity to Present Precision Medicine Abstracts at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Virtual Annual Meeting in October

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, is pleased to announce that two abstracts related to Progenity’s ingestible technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders have been accepted for presentation at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) virtual annual meeting set to take place October 23-28, 2020. Progenity will be presenting one oral presentation and one poster presentation.



The accepted abstract titles and study findings will be a part of the event’s on-demand sessions and virtual e-poster hall, which are embargoed until October 26 at 8:00 a.m., EST, to coincide with the start of the ACG 2020 Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting. More information about these abstracts will be made available on the Progenity website following the conference.