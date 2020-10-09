DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond PREOS Real Estate AG: Increase of the 7.50% convertible bond to EUR 179.4 million to finance growth. 09.10.2020 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Real Estate AG: Increase of the 7.50% convertible bond to EUR 179.4 million to finance growth.

Leipzig, 09.10.2020 - PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has placed an additional tranche of its 7.50% convertible bond (2019/2024, ISIN DE000A254NA6). Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million were subscribed by publity AG, which holds an 86 % stake in PREOS.

The outstanding volume of the PREOS convertible bond increases to a nominal Euro 179.4 million. In total, the convertible bond has a maximum volume of EUR 300 million. PREOS will use the funds for the further strategic growth of the company.



About PREOS Real Estate AG

PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG "PREOS") is an active real estate investor focusing on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficiently positioned management holding company. The focus of its purchasing activities is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold when appropriate sales opportunities arise. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access open market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). PREOS is based in Leipzig.

