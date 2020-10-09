Green Plains to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 5, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020, and host a joint conference call on Thursday, November 5th, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss third quarter 2020 performance and outlook.



Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 3682884. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm or Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.