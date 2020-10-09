 

Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the third quarter 2020.

  Q3 2020   Q3 2019   YTD 2020   YTD 2019
China Market 245,293   144,158   434,568   290,541
International Markets 5,596   5,266   16,619   24,532
Total 250,889   149,424   451,187   315,073

In the third quarter of 2020, NIU sold 250,889 e-scooters, representing a 67.9% year-over-year growth.   The number of e-scooters sold in China market reached 245,293, representing an 70.2% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooter sold in the international markets reached 5,596, an increase of 6.3% compared with the third quarter last year.

The growth in China market was mainly driven by new products such as G0, MQi2 and MQiS, launched earlier this year.   The total units of G0 sold during the third quarter represents approximately 27.6% of total China market volume.   The total units of MQi2 and MQiS sold during the third quarter represents approximately 18.6% of total China market volume. The G0 model has lower sales price and gross margin compared with the existing models, and high proportion of sales volume from this model has negative impacts on the blended revenues per scooter and overall gross margin for the third quarter.

The growth in the international markets was mainly driven by the demand recovery in July and August after the severe impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter. The growth was however negatively affected again by the rebound of COVID-19 since September.

In the first three quarters of 2020, NIU sold approximately 451,187 e-scooters, representing a 43.2% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in China market and international markets reached 434,568 and 16,619, respectively.

Seite 1 von 3
Niu Technologies (A) (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
99
NIU - mit E-Rollern auf der Überholspur?