Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2020 / 15:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Gerhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900D476JST576RT25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KF6M8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.32 EUR 4320.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3200 EUR 4320.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


09.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63149  09.10.2020 

Wertpapier


