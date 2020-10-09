 

Unigold Files Technical Report on Candelones Project

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD, OTCQX:UGDIF, UGD1:FSE) is pleased to report that the Technical Report titled “Updated Mineral Resource Estimate For The Candelones Project, Neita Concession, Dominican Republic” has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, with an effective date of August 17, 2020, provides the required technical disclosure supporting the Company’s recent upgrade of oxide resources to the Measured and Indicated categories. The Company expects to update the sulphide resource estimate, utilizing high-grade intercepts from 2015 to 2020 and assuming underground mining techniques, after the current 15,000 metre drill program is complete.   

The updated mineral resource estimate was completed by Mr. W. Lewis, P.Geo., Mr. A. San Martin, MAusIMM (CP) and Mr. R.M. Gowans, B.Sc., P.Eng., of Micon International Limited. (“Micon”). Micon is independent of Unigold and Messrs. Lewis, San Martin and Gowans meet the requirements of “Qualified Persons” as established by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May, 2014).

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean
Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

CONTACT: For further information please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact: 
Mr. Joseph Hamilton
Chairman & CEO
jhamilton@unigoldinc.com
T. (416) 866-8157

