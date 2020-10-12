 

Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on November 9, 2020, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

Day:

November 9, 2020

 

 

Time:

10:00 AM ET

 

 

Hosts:

John Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Call:

(833) 519-1352

 

+ 1 (918) 922-6504 (International)

 

Conference ID: 4780117

 

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET

 

 

Webcast:

Available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

 

(audio and slides).

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from November 9 at 1:10 PM ET until November 23 at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

Replay:

 

(855) 859-2056

 

 

+ 1 (404) 537-3406 (International)

 

 

Conference ID: 4780117

 

 

Or access via the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

Howmet Aerospace Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third ...
Seagen and Astellas Announce Positive Topline Results from Second Cohort of Patients in Phase 2 ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.04.20
17
Arconic - neu in der Aluminiumbranche