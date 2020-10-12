 

Social Security Administration Renews Conduent’s Federal Blanket Purchase Agreement to Help Process Disability Claims

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 14:45  |  29   |   |   

Conduent efficiently scans, reviews and processes an average of 570,000 pages every day for beneficiaries and applicants

Award extends company’s support to the federal government, providing a range of administrative and other business process solutions for agencies

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the award of a blanket purchase agreement from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to provide automated mailroom technology that improves the efficiency of disability claims processing for millions of Americans in need. The award extends Conduent’s support to the federal government, helping agencies keep pace with increasing volumes and compliance mandates while reducing costs to better serve constituents.

The SSA blanket purchase agreement, which includes options to extend until 2025, marks a continuation of services Conduent has provided to the agency since 2003. From facilities primarily in Kentucky and Utah, the company uses technology to scan, review and process an average of 570,000 pages every day for beneficiaries and applicants of SSA. The agency depends on Conduent for a near-perfect 99.9 percent accuracy rate on documents scanned.

The company’s work helps to facilitate standardized procedures and information sharing across SSA offices, which is necessary to efficiently process disability claims. Conduent helps to process new applications as well as the claims associated with millions of recipients.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with SSA in support of citizens with disabilities,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions at Conduent. “Our team is dedicated to using the latest technology to deliver benefits to those who rely on them.”

Conduent provides a range of administrative and other business process solutions for federal agencies. The company offers document management and automation, as well as human resource solutions, medical claims management, and legal and compliance solutions.

Companywide, in support of government agencies and other clients, Conduent processes approximately 26 billion images and digitizes 120 million documents annually. In addition, Conduent manages approximately 8 million customer communications across voice, email and fax every day.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com

Media Contacts:
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.


Conduent Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Los Angeles DOT Wins National Parking Innovation Award for Programs Supported by Conduent Transportation
21.09.20
Conduent and Servicing Solutions Working Together to Transform Loan Servicing