Dorman Announces More Than 230 New Products, Featuring New OE FIX Pre-Pressed Axles and DEF Heaters
Highlights:
- New OE FIX pre-pressed axles for Toyota trucks and SUVs make axle repairs faster and easier, reducing the need for expensive shop equipment and saving auto care shops significant time.
- New OE FIX DEF heaters for popular diesel trucks feature exclusive design improvements to help prevent future failures.
- More than 60 aftermarket-exclusive parts include a transmission oil cooler hose assembly for 2.6 million General Motors pickups and an upgraded coolant connector for more than 15 million vehicles on the road.
COLMAR, Penn., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 230 new replacement auto parts, giving repair shops and vehicle
owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.
This month Dorman is continuing to grow its line of OE FIX pre-pressed axles, with two new parts (926-141 and 926-142) for nearly 700,000 Toyota and Lexus SUVs. These exclusive solutions take the hassle out of repairing worn wheel bearings, eliminating the need to press out bearings and reassemble components. They are specifically designed to make work faster and more predictable for service technicians.
Dorman’s also releasing more new diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) heaters for popular diesel trucks. These OE FIX replacements feature internal design enhancements that help prevent fluid intrusion on the heater element, a common failure mode on factory equipment. The newest solutions (904-393 and 904-394) each fit nearly half a million Ford Super Duty and General Motors pickups.
Dorman is releasing more than 60 other exclusive solutions this month, including:
- An OE FIX HVAC heater hose connector that upgrades the factory plastic part to durable stainless steel and fits more than 15 million various General Motors and Ford vehicles from 1982 to 2014.
- An exclusive transmission oil cooler hose assembly for 2.6 million Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.
- Three new exclusive OE FIX rust repair solutions – a coil spring bracket for select Jeep Grand
Cherokee SUVs, a truck bed crossmember kit for GM pickups and a frame rail repair kit for Ford F-150 trucks.
